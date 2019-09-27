Pune rains: 12 dead, several missing, displaced; downpour intensity likely to reduce today

The flood-like situation in parts of Pune, which claimed several lives and led to widespread devastation, was caused by overflowing nullahs and natural streams after incessant rain in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The flood-prone areas alongside Mutha river, meanwhile, remained unaffected.

“This was an unusual incident… the nullahs that flow into Mutha river were flooded but there was no flood-like situation alongside the river,” said Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

He said the flash floods were caused due to the heavy downpour in parts of the city. “Some areas of the city got 106 mm rainfall within a span of three-and-a-half hours. The Katraj lake also overflowed, which led to the flooding in Ambil Odha,” he added.

The issue has highlighted the narrowness of the nullahs, which have a very small channel for the flow of rainwater, said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief. “The narrow nullahs and the large quantity of rainwater flowing into them built up the water pressure, which led to the collapse of compound walls in housing societies in as many as 20 locations,” he said.

Rao admitted that encroachment along the nullahs was a major issue and a detailed survey needed to be undertaken to identify illegal constructions alongside the nullahs. “We are focussing on cleaning up… by removing the debris that has blocked the water flow at many places, like under bridges and culverts,” he said.

“The affected slums were located alongside the nullahs, where the water level rose to 10 feet… their legality needs to be ascertained,” Rao said, adding that the PMC will seek the help of College of Engineering, Pune, for the technical study.

According to the PMC, a total of 3,500 people were shifted to temporary camps. Officials of the civic body, meanwhile, are on their toes as the IMD has warned of thunderstorms in the next two days.

Rao said that the PMC has deployed 250 more people in the five electoral panels worst hit by the flash floods.

“The process to provide financial assistance to the affected families will be undertaken with the help of the district administration,” he added.