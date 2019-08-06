Toggle Menu
Pune rains: All four dams near city filled to capacity, more water to be released into Mutha river

Around 12,000 persons in Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas have been moved to safe locations. Seven bridges are closed for public use.

The Khadakwasla dam, having capacity of 1.97 TMC, was the first to fill. (File)

As rainfall continues in areas around Pune, all four dams upstream of the Mutha river are filled to capacity, leading to release of water into the river from all four dams. The Temghar dam was filled on Monday night.

The water resource department is trying hard to keep the damage to the minimum by limiting the release to 45,474 cusecs.

The intensity of the flood-like situation in Pune city has been increasing every day. Around 12,000 persons in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas have been moved to safe locations. Seven bridges are closed for public use.

The Khadakwasla dam, having capacity of 1.97 TMC, was the first to fill, leading to release of water for the past ten days. The Panshet dam, with capacity of 10.65 TMC, was the next, filling last week, followed by the Varasgaon dam, which has a capacity 12.82 TMC. The Temghar dam, with 3.71 TMC capacity, was filled on Monday night.

It continues to rain in the catchment area of the four dams, with 491 mm rainfall recorded. The Mutha river cuts across the city.

