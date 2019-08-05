Toggle Menu
Pune rains: ‌More water to be released into Mutha river, bridge near PMC could be submerged

The release of water would be increased from 45,000 cusecs to 49,324 cusecs, as rainfall continues in the catchment areas of all four dams upstream of Mutha. The total water storage in the four dams has reached 28.95 TMC — 99.31 per cent of total capacity.

Train tracks flooded in Titoli due to water overflow from the Barvi dam. (Express photo)

The flood-like situation in and around Pune city is set to intensify as more water is released into Mutha river from Khadakwasla dam. With this, the new bridge on the river near Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) main building is likely to be submerged.

The release of water would be increased from 45,000 cusecs to 49,324 cusecs from 11 am, as rainfall continues in the catchment areas of all four dams upstream of Mutha.

The Khadakwasla dam, Panshet dam and Varasgaon dam are filled to capacity, while Temghar dam is 95 per cent filled. The total water storage in the four dams has reached 28.95 TMC — 99.31 per cent of total capacity — despite water release since the last week.

Since the past few days, the Bhide bridge, the riverside road from Mhatre bridge to Deccan, and from Shaniwar peth to Shaniwarwada have been submerged in river water.

On Sunday, increased release of water led to flooding in low-lying areas alongside the Mutha and Mula rivers. More than 2,000 families have been evacuated and moved to civic school buildings. The district administration has declared holidays in school and colleges, while appealing to citizens to not to leave their houses unless necessary.

The district administration has kept all authorities concerned on alert. Elected representatives and social organisations are providing food and necessary items to those shifted to civic schools.

