Pune shatters 119-year July rainfall record as monsoon refuses to relent

Even as Shivajinagar records its wettest July, the IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for the ghat areas of Pune on July 30 and 31.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneJul 29, 2026 07:35 PM IST
rain, rainfall, pune,Pune has remained under cloudy skies over the past few days, with intermittent showers throughout the day. (PTI file photo)
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With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rain in Pune and its suburbs till the end of the month, Shivajinagar is set to extend its record-breaking July. According to the IMD, the weather station had recorded 508.9 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on July 29, marginally surpassing its previous highest July total of 508.5 mm.

Pune has witnessed several record-breaking rain events this month. Even before the first week of July ended, Shivajinagar received 108.4 mm of rain on July 6, the fourth-highest single-day rainfall recorded there since 1896. The next two days also entered the record books. On July 7, Shivajinagar received 97.5 mm of rain, the fifth-highest single-day rainfall ever recorded at Pune’s main weather station. On July 8, the station recorded 84.8 mm, making it one of the 10 wettest days in its recorded history.

“Overall, the wettest July at Shivajinagar was in 1907, when it received 508.5 mm of rainfall,” an IMD officer said. He added that while records exist for the July 1907 rainfall, continuous rainfall data has been maintained only since 1969.

“Historically, the next-highest July rainfall at Shivajinagar was recorded in 2006 at 404.9 mm, followed by 394 mm in 2024 and 386.2 mm in 2022,” he said.

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Pune has remained under cloudy skies over the past few days, with intermittent showers throughout the day. On Wednesday morning, the Shivajinagar weather station recorded 4 mm of rainfall in the preceding 24 hours, while Chinchwad received 6 mm, Koregaon Park 3.5 mm, and Pashan 1.9 mm. The IMD classified the rainfall as “light.”

On Wednesday, the IMD said widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Madhya Maharashtra till July 31 and over Konkan and Goa till August 4. Till the end of the month, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are also likely to experience isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

Pune district is expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, rain and gusty winds. On Wednesday, the highest rainfall in the district was recorded at Kurvande (40.5 mm), followed by Bhor (15.5 mm), Girivan (8.5 mm) and Shirur (6.5 mm).

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The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for light to very heavy rainfall in the ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Nashik and Kolhapur on July 30 and 31.

Also Read | Three dead, over 2 lakh affected as heavy rain triggers floods in Odisha

Most ghat regions have continued to receive heavy rainfall. Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, Koyna (Navja) recorded 394 mm of rain, while Tamhini received 170 mm, Bjira 162 mm, Dawadi 137 mm, and Shirgaon 135 mm.

“Meanwhile, monsoon rainfall is likely to remain normal to above normal over northwest and central India during the next three to four days,” the IMD said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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