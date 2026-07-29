Pune shatters 119-year July rainfall record as monsoon refuses to relent

Pune has remained under cloudy skies over the past few days, with intermittent showers throughout the day. (PTI file photo)

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rain in Pune and its suburbs till the end of the month, Shivajinagar is set to extend its record-breaking July. According to the IMD, the weather station had recorded 508.9 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am on July 29, marginally surpassing its previous highest July total of 508.5 mm.

Pune has witnessed several record-breaking rain events this month. Even before the first week of July ended, Shivajinagar received 108.4 mm of rain on July 6, the fourth-highest single-day rainfall recorded there since 1896. The next two days also entered the record books. On July 7, Shivajinagar received 97.5 mm of rain, the fifth-highest single-day rainfall ever recorded at Pune’s main weather station. On July 8, the station recorded 84.8 mm, making it one of the 10 wettest days in its recorded history.