Pune: Rainfall increases water levels in 4 dams

With continuous rainfall for the last few days, the water level in four dams supplying water to the city has increased to 4.93 TMC. Water storage in four dams Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar upstream of Mutha river was 2.5 TMC last week due to deficit rainfall, prompting the state water resource department to alert the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and urging for proper water management. Accordingly, the PMC has declared alternate day water supply in the city from July 4 which has now been restored till July 11 over festival days.

In the last 12 hours, the catchment area of Varasgaon registered 36 mm rain, Panshet had 40 mm, Temghar had 33 mm, and Khadakwasla had 10 mm rainfall. Storage in the four dams has now increased to 4.93 TMC as the catchment area of these dams have continued to witness rainfall. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the area till the weekend.