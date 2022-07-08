scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Pune: Rainfall increases water levels in 4 dams

Storage in the four dams has now increased to 4.93 TMC as the catchment area of these dams have continued to witness rainfall. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the area till the weekend.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 8, 2022 3:24:52 am
Pune rains, Pune Rainfall, pune monsoons, Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsTraffic wades through a waterlogged road in city on Thursday. Arul Horizon

With continuous rainfall for the last few days, the water level in four dams supplying water to the city has increased to 4.93 TMC. Water storage in four dams Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar upstream of Mutha river was 2.5 TMC last week due to deficit rainfall, prompting the state water resource department to alert the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and urging for proper water management. Accordingly, the PMC has declared alternate day water supply in the city from July 4 which has now been restored till July 11 over festival days.

More from Pune

In the last 12 hours, the catchment area of Varasgaon registered 36 mm rain, Panshet had 40 mm, Temghar had 33 mm, and Khadakwasla had 10 mm rainfall. Storage in the four dams has now increased to 4.93 TMC as the catchment area of these dams have continued to witness rainfall. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the area till the weekend.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement