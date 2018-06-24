Pune: Rain topples boulders onto Pune-Mumbai Expressway at Khandala ghat

The boulders fell in front of a container truck. (Express photo) The boulders fell in front of a container truck. (Express photo)

Following a spell of heavy rain, some boulders fell on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway at the Khandala ghat section in Khopoli on Friday morning. No casualties were reported in the incident, but the flow of vehicle towards Pune was disrupted.

The boulders fell in front of a container truck that was going towards Pune at 10 am, triggering panic for some time. Soon, the highway police and staff of IRB company reached the spot and removed the boulders. The flow of traffic towards Pune became normal after the boulders were cleared.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App