Pune to see few more rain spells with monsoon set to withdraw by mid-Oct: IMD

Pune city will receive a few final rain spells as the southwest monsoon is most likely to start withdrawing from Maharashtra by the end of this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The withdrawal from Pune and adjoining areas in Madhya Maharashtra is expected by mid-October.

On Monday, IMD Pune officials said mostly clear sky conditions will dominate the local weather and the maximum temperatures would hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

“Moisture presence over Maharashtra has reduced significantly and hence the chances of rainfall are minimal on Monday and Tuesday,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the IMD’s weather forecasting division in Pune.

However, some rainfall spells of light to moderate intensity (15.5mm to 64.4mm in 24-hour periods) are likely during the October 6-8 period.

By the middle of this week, the present cyclonic circulation formed in the northeast Bay of Bengal would have crossed over to land. Under its influence, there is, once again, a chance for an increase in moisture levels mostly in northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha resulting in thunderstorms, lightning and rains.

During the recently concluded monsoon season, Pune city received 817.4mm, which was about 35 per cent above the seasonal average.