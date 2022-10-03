scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Pune to see few more rain spells with monsoon set to withdraw by mid-Oct: IMD

Some rainfall spells of light to moderate intensity are likely during the October 6-8 period, the IMD has said.

During the recently concluded monsoon season, Pune city received 817.4mm, which was about 35 per cent above the seasonal average. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune city will receive a few final rain spells as the southwest monsoon is most likely to start withdrawing from Maharashtra by the end of this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The withdrawal from Pune and adjoining areas in Madhya Maharashtra is expected by mid-October.

On Monday, IMD Pune officials said mostly clear sky conditions will dominate the local weather and the maximum temperatures would hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

“Moisture presence over Maharashtra has reduced significantly and hence the chances of rainfall are minimal on Monday and Tuesday,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the IMD’s weather forecasting division in Pune.

However, some rainfall spells of light to moderate intensity (15.5mm to 64.4mm in 24-hour periods) are likely during the October 6-8 period.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sectorPremium
Govt eyes tax breaks for more non-polluting tech in auto sector
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisisPremium
Fodder inflation at 9-yr high, late rains, crop damage deepen crisis
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...Premium
Pak is not as dominant… I keep saying it is Indo-Pac with a ‘c’ and...
Also Read |Traffic on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway resumes after Pune’s Chandani Chowk bridge demolition

By the middle of this week, the present cyclonic circulation formed in the northeast Bay of Bengal would have crossed over to land. Under its influence, there is, once again, a chance for an increase in moisture levels mostly in northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha resulting in thunderstorms, lightning and rains.

More from Pune

During the recently concluded monsoon season, Pune city received 817.4mm, which was about 35 per cent above the seasonal average.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 11:35:04 am
Next Story

Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar on his behalf, dies at 75

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement