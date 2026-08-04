Pune rain: Oil-mud slick on key road causes 25 vehicles to skid; 6 injured

Vehicles losing traction in the stretch between RTO Chowk and Naidu Hospital Road; (right) Pune Fire Brigade cleaning up the road to prevent further accidents. (Express photo/Special Arrangement)

Amid incessant rainfall, at least 25 vehicles skidded, and six commuters sustained minor injuries in Pune on Tuesday morning after oil from vehicles leaked onto the road, mixing with mud and rainwater.

On receiving alerts about vehicles losing traction in the slippery stretch between RTO Chowk and Naidu Hospital Road, the Pune Fire Brigade launched an emergency clean-up operation to prevent further accidents. The work was completed in an hour, after which normal traffic resumed.

“Using high-pressure water jets, firefighters washed away the oil and mud deposits before traffic police regulated vehicular movement through the affected stretch,” said an officer.

Authorities urged motorists to exercise caution while driving during the monsoon, particularly on stretches where oil residue and mud can accumulate on the carriageway.