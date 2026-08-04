Pune rain: Oil-mud slick on key road causes 25 vehicles to skid; 6 injured

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Amid incessant rainfall, at least 25 vehicles skidded, and six commuters sustained minor injuries in Pune on Tuesday morning after oil from vehicles leaked onto the road, mixing with mud and rainwater.
On receiving alerts about vehicles losing traction in the slippery stretch between RTO Chowk and Naidu Hospital Road, the Pune Fire Brigade launched an emergency clean-up operation to prevent further accidents. The work was completed in an hour, after which normal traffic resumed.
“Using high-pressure water jets, firefighters washed away the oil and mud deposits before traffic police regulated vehicular movement through the affected stretch,” said an officer.
Authorities urged motorists to exercise caution while driving during the monsoon, particularly on stretches where oil residue and mud can accumulate on the carriageway.
“Primary inquiry suggested that a significant number of dumpers transporting construction material use this stretch during the late-night and early-morning hours. We believe that mud carried on the wheels of these vehicles is deposited on the road as they exit construction sites. When this mud mixes with oil leaking from heavy vehicles and other passing traffic, particularly during heavy rains, it creates an extremely slippery surface,” said a police officer.
“Continuous rainfall further spreads the oil-mud mixture across the carriageway, making it hazardous even for vehicles travelling at moderate speeds. We will be examining nearby construction sites, the movement of heavy vehicles in the area and whether adequate measures are being taken to prevent mud from being carried onto public roads,” said the officer.