Pune rain: Khadakwasla dam discharge continues, citizens advised to stay alert

With heavy rainfall battering the catchment area of the Khadakwasla dam in Maharashtra, the irrigation department Friday continued releasing water through the spillway into the Mutha River cutting across Pune city.

“The water discharge from Khadakwasla began on Thursday evening as heavy rain in the catchment area led to massive inflow of water in the dam, filling it to its full capacity. The discharge has been reduced to 5708 cusecs as the inflow in the dam has dropped,” said an irrigation department official.

“However, it should be noted that there is a possibility of either reducing or increasing the discharge again depending on the amount of rainfall and the weather. Everyone is hereby requested not to enter the river basin,” the official added.