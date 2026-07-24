Pune rain: Khadakwasla dam discharge continues, citizens advised to stay alert

The irrigation department has also started releasing water from the Pavana dam.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
2 min readPuneJul 24, 2026 01:48 PM IST
Pune RainHeavy showers have been lashing Pune since Thursday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
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With heavy rainfall battering the catchment area of the Khadakwasla dam in Maharashtra, the irrigation department Friday continued releasing water through the spillway into the Mutha River cutting across Pune city.

“The water discharge from Khadakwasla began on Thursday evening as heavy rain in the catchment area led to massive inflow of water in the dam, filling it to its full capacity. The discharge has been reduced to 5708 cusecs as the inflow in the dam has dropped,” said an irrigation department official.

“However, it should be noted that there is a possibility of either reducing or increasing the discharge again depending on the amount of rainfall and the weather. Everyone is hereby requested not to enter the river basin,” the official added.

On Thursday evening, the administration had appealed to citizens to immediately remove all materials, parked vehicles, or domestic animals from near the river basin.

The irrigation official also urged the Pune civic body to inform residents of low-lying areas to take appropriate action. “Everyone should take appropriate precautions and vigilance. Citizens should not go to the riverbed,” the official further said.

The irrigation department also informed that it was releasing water from the Pavana dam, as it was 95 per cent full. The Pavana river passes through the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area.

Besides affecting Khadakwasla and Pavana dams, the ongoing rainfall activity has filled three dams – Panshet, Varasgaon, Temghar – upstream of the Mutha River up to 75 per cent of their capacity.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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