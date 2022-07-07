Pune: Continuous rain increases water storage to 4.51 TMC in dams upstream Mutha River

The water level in the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar dams supplying water to Pune has increased to 4.51 TMC as the catchment area of the dams has been registering incessant rainfall after registering a deficit last month.

In the last 24 hours, the catchment area of Varasgaon registered 91 mm of rainfall, Panshet 92 mm, Temghar 67 mm and Khadakwasla 17 mm of rainfall.

The storage in the four dams has now gone up to 4.51 TMC as the catchment area of dams continues to witness rainfall. The storage was 3.67 TMC on Wednesday morning as the catchment area of the dams witnessed rainfall against 2.96 TMC on Tuesday.

The water storage in these dams upstream of the Mutha River had gone down to 2.5 TMC in the last week due to deficit rainfall. The state water resource department had alerted the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) of the water situation and urged proper water management.

Accordingly, the PMC had declared an alternate day water supply in the city from July 4 and implemented a 30 per cent water cut. It is drawing around 1,200 MLD as against its regular consumption of 1,650 MLD.

The PMC has now restored normal supply till July 11 citing festivals but has said it will review the situation later and take a decision on extending it.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in the area till the weekend.