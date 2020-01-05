Pune: Railways offers 5 per cent discount to passengers for booking tickets via UTS app

Tickets for suburban and non-suburban stations can be booked on the mobile app, launched in October 2018. (File Photo) Tickets for suburban and non-suburban stations can be booked on the mobile app, launched in October 2018. (File Photo)

To popularise the use of the Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile app, Pune Division of the Indian Railways is offering passengers travelling with unreserved tickets a 5 per cent discount for booking tickets through the app. This is part of a campaign started by the Pune Division, which has launched a special awareness campaign among passengers.

Tickets for suburban and non-suburban stations can be booked on the mobile app, launched in October 2018.

According to information provided by the Pune Division, “Under the campaign, the use of UTS mobile app was given to railway passengers by employees of the commercial department at the suburban stations of Shivajinagar, Dapodi, Pimpri, Chinchwad, Akurdi, Talegaon etc. A demo on a mobile phone was given to the passengers. The passengers can get a special discount of 5 per cent on booking tickets through the app.”

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Sunil Mishra, has requested passengers to take advantage of this easy facility to book unreserved tickets, so that they don’t have to waste time in long queue.

More than 150 people, including students of Pimpri-Chinchwad Engineering College and staff of Income Tax Department, Akurdi, were informed about the use of the UTS mobile app and its benefits. This campaign was also carried out at other stations. More than 200 students of Bal Vikas Mandir School of Baramati were also informed about it.

