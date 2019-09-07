Pune railways division to shut reservation centre in Camp area

The PUNE Railway Division will close down its reservation centre in Pune Camp from September 10 due to low footfall, officials said. The decision was taken as an increasing number of rail users prefer online bookings, causing a fall in the number of visitors to the reservation centre in Camp.

However, the reservation booking window at Pune Railway Station, which is 1 km away from the Pune Camp centre, will remain open for those unable to use the online ticket booking facility.

There were a total of four reservation centres in Pune — apart from those located at railway stations — which are also called Cyber Booking Offices (CBO). However, one of these — the Ravivar Peth booking centre, was closed down earlier. With the closure of the office at Pune Camp, only two other centres will remain open.

“PRS facilities were available at Pune junction and four CBOs in Pune — at Deccan Gymkhana, Shankarsheth Road, Ravivar Peth and Pune Camp. An increasing number of people prefer online booking, but those who do not wish to do so can visit the booking window at Pune railway station, which is barely a kilometre away from the current centre,” said Manoj Jhanvar, Pune Division PRO.