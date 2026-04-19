Forget expensive hotels, you can now book a high-tech sleeping pod at Pune railway station for Rs 300

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Passengers at the Pune railway station can now access affordable and modern resting facilities, with the introduction of ‘sleeping pods’ and an air-conditioned executive lounge at the station.
Located on the first floor of the reservation building, the AC Executive Lounge houses the sleeping pods as part of an integrated passenger facility. The project has been developed under the non-fare revenue (NFR) model, in which the Railways leases space to private operators to build and operate such facilities. Railway officials said the facility was opened to the public on March 23.
“The facility is being operated by contractor K. Padmaja, who pays an annual licence fee of Rs 36,00,002 to the Railways,” a railway official said.
The lounge offers a range of amenities, including air-conditioned seating, television, washrooms, Wi-Fi, mobile charging points, reading lights, lockers, CCTV surveillance, and a baby feeding room. A total of 26 sleeping pods have been installed, along with 17 three-seater sofa sets. However, there is currently no provision for online booking, and passengers are required to book in person to avail the services.
The entry fee for the lounge is Rs 40 per hour. The sleeping pods are available at graded tariffs: Rs 300 for 3 hours, Rs 400 for 6 hours, Rs 500 for 9 hours, Rs 600 for 12 hours, and Rs 1,200 for 24 hours. The rates are inclusive of all taxes.
“The pods are designed to offer passengers a compact, secure and comfortable resting space at affordable rates. Travellers only need to pay for the duration they use, making it a practical alternative to costly stays,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO of the Pune division.
Railway officials said such facilities are especially useful for passengers facing long waiting times or delays. For many travellers, booking a hotel room for a few hours is neither practical nor economical. This facility addresses that gap.
Passengers have welcomed the move, highlighting its convenience. Varsha Jadhav, a resident of Wakad who frequently travels through Pune station, said the facility would be particularly helpful during delays.
“Trains often get delayed, and waiting at the station can be exhausting, especially with my one-year-old child. Having access to a clean and private space like a sleeping pod will make a big difference. The feeding room is also a thoughtful addition for mothers like me,” she said.
In addition to the newly launched facilities, Pune railway station also offers dormitory and retiring room services, managed by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).