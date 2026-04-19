Forget expensive hotels, you can now book a high-tech sleeping pod at Pune railway station for Rs 300

The AC Executive Lounge houses the sleeping pods as part of an integrated passenger facility (Express photo).

Passengers at the Pune railway station can now access affordable and modern resting facilities, with the introduction of ‘sleeping pods’ and an air-conditioned executive lounge at the station.

Located on the first floor of the reservation building, the AC Executive Lounge houses the sleeping pods as part of an integrated passenger facility. The project has been developed under the non-fare revenue (NFR) model, in which the Railways leases space to private operators to build and operate such facilities. Railway officials said the facility was opened to the public on March 23.

“The facility is being operated by contractor K. Padmaja, who pays an annual licence fee of Rs 36,00,002 to the Railways,” a railway official said.