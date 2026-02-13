Forest officials seize 640 kg Wild Boar meat Pune at railway station

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A state forest department team conducted a raid at Pune Railway Station and busted a wild boar meat smuggling racket. During the action, forest officials seized about 640 kilograms of Wild boar meat from the Parcel section at Pune Railway Station.
As per a press release issued today, the forest department received information that meat of wild boars was being illegally transported from Nanded to Pune on the Panvel Express train on Thursday.
Accordingly, a team comprising Range Forest Officers Rushikesh Chavan and Suresh Warak, forest guards Pramod Raskar, Sheetal Khendake, Manoj Parkhe, Priya Wakade and police constable Amol Mote, laid a trap at the Pune Railway station and seized a parcel carrying about 640 kilograms of wild boar meat, packed in seven large boxes.
Forest officials nabbed an 18-year-old who came to the Railway station to receive the parcel. A probe revealed that the wild boar meat was to be further transported to Madgaon in Goa by another train, the press release stated.
The forest officials suspect that the wild boars were hunted in Marathwada region of Maharashtra and their meat was being smuggled to Goa through train.
Vishal Chavan, Assistant Conservator of Forest (Pune) said, “An offence has been registered in this case as per sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.
“Attempts are on to know who sent the wild boar meat to Pune from Nanded and who would further pick it up in Goa. A team would be dispatched to Goa to identify the places where the Wild Boar meat was going to be distributed,” Chavan said.
As stated in the press release, Wild Boar is a protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act. Hunting a wild boar and smuggling its meat is illegal.
