Forest officials seize 640 kg Wild Boar meat Pune at railway station

Forest officials nabbed an 18-year-old who came to the Railway station to receive the parcel. (Express Photo)

A state forest department team conducted a raid at Pune Railway Station and busted a wild boar meat smuggling racket. During the action, forest officials seized about 640 kilograms of Wild boar meat from the Parcel section at Pune Railway Station.

As per a press release issued today, the forest department received information that meat of wild boars was being illegally transported from Nanded to Pune on the Panvel Express train on Thursday.

Accordingly, a team comprising Range Forest Officers Rushikesh Chavan and Suresh Warak, forest guards Pramod Raskar, Sheetal Khendake, Manoj Parkhe, Priya Wakade and police constable Amol Mote, laid a trap at the Pune Railway station and seized a parcel carrying about 640 kilograms of wild boar meat, packed in seven large boxes.