9-hour mega block at Pune railway station on July 5; check full list of cancelled trains

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Train services to and from Pune will be disrupted this Sunday, July 5, as Central Railway’s Pune Division carries out a major infrastructure block at Pune Yard to upgrade key track points on the Pune-Lonavala section.
The block, which will run for nine hours from 8 am to 5 pm, has been necessitated by essential engineering, Signal and Telecommunication, and Overhead Equipment (OHE) works. Railway officials said the work involves replacing DDS Point No. 207 (I & II) and 208 (III & IV), upgrading the existing 52 KG track layout to a sturdier 60 KG DDS layout.
During the block, Platform No. 1 (both up and down main lines) and Platform No. 2 will be unavailable for train movements arriving from the CSMT, Mumbai end. In addition, trains departing towards CSMT from Platforms 2, 3, and 4 will also be affected.
As a result, the railway has announced a series of cancellations, short terminations, short originations, and delays affecting both suburban and long-distance trains passing through the Pune-Lonavala corridor.
– Train (99902) Pune-Talegaon Suburban
– Train (99903) Talegaon-Pune Suburban
– Train (71407) Pune-Daund DEMU
– Train (71420) Satara-Pune DEMU
– Train (11007) CSMT Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express
– Train (11008) Pune-CSMT Mumbai Deccan Queen Express
Several trains headed towards Pune will not reach the main station and will instead terminate at intermediate stops:
– Train (99805) Lonavala-Pune Suburban terminates at Shivajinagar
– Train (99807) Lonavala-Pune Suburban terminates at Shivajinagar
– Train (99905) Talegaon-Pune Suburban terminates at Shivajinagar
– Train (99813) Lonavala-Pune Suburban terminates at Shivajinagar
– Train (99907) Talegaon-Pune Suburban terminates at Shivajinagar
– Train (12940) Jaipur-Pune Express – Journey Commencing On (JCO) July 4, terminates at Khadki
– Train (12127) CSMT Mumbai-Pune Express terminates at Khadki
– Train (11078) Jammu Tawi-Pune Express (JCO July 3) terminates at Hadapsar
– Train (11406) Amravati-Pune Express (JCO July 4) terminates at Hadapsar
– Train (12136) Nagpur-Pune Express (JCO July 4) terminates at Hadapsar
– Train (71406) Baramati-Pune DEMU terminates at Daund
Commuters boarding these trains from Pune will need to catch them from alternative stations instead:
– Train (99904) Pune-Talegaon Suburban originates from Shivajinagar
– Train (99812) Pune-Lonavala Suburban originates from Shivajinagar
– Train (99814) Pune-Lonavala Suburban originates from Shivajinagar
– Train (99820) Pune-Lonavala Suburban originates from Shivajinagar
– Train (99824) Pune-Lonavala Suburban originates from Shivajinagar
– Train (11425) Pune-Kolhapur Express originates from Satara
– Train (12939) Pune-Jaipur Express originates from Khadki at 5:35 pm
– Train (12128) Pune-CSMT Mumbai Express originates from Khadki at 5:55 pm
– Train (12135) Pune-Nagpur Express originates from Hadapsar at 5:45 pm
Four trains passing through the Lonavala-Pune section will be held up for about 30 minutes each:
– Train (01013) LTT Mumbai-SMVT Bengaluru Special
– Train (22194) Gwalior-Daund Express (JCO July 4)
– Train (22159) CSMT Mumbai-MGR Chennai Central Express
– Train (17222) LTT Mumbai-Kakinada Port Express
Railway officials have urged commuters to check the latest running status of their trains before starting their journey, either through the Indian Railways enquiry portal (www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in) or the NTES mobile app, since schedules may be revised closer to the date.