9-hour mega block at Pune railway station on July 5; check full list of cancelled trains

Train services to and from Pune will be disrupted this Sunday, July 5, as Central Railway’s Pune Division carries out a major infrastructure block at Pune Yard to upgrade key track points on the Pune-Lonavala section.

The block, which will run for nine hours from 8 am to 5 pm, has been necessitated by essential engineering, Signal and Telecommunication, and Overhead Equipment (OHE) works. Railway officials said the work involves replacing DDS Point No. 207 (I & II) and 208 (III & IV), upgrading the existing 52 KG track layout to a sturdier 60 KG DDS layout.

During the block, Platform No. 1 (both up and down main lines) and Platform No. 2 will be unavailable for train movements arriving from the CSMT, Mumbai end. In addition, trains departing towards CSMT from Platforms 2, 3, and 4 will also be affected.