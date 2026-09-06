New platforms, interlocking system: Inside Pune railway station’s Rs 442-cr makeover

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The Pune railway station is undergoing a major yard remodelling exercise aimed at increasing its capacity to handle longer trains and create room for more services, with platform extensions, new platforms, and an electronic interlocking system to prevent conflicting movements forming part of the works.
“Priority is being given to yard redevelopment, which includes platform expansion. Currently, we have two platforms that can support full-length coach trains, and work is underway to increase the length of the others to make them suitable for longer rakes,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager.
Around 150 trains originate, terminate at, or pass through the Pune station daily, and officials expect that number to rise by 20 additional services once the yard remodelling and platform extension work is complete. It is expected to take three years to complete development projects under the Pune division.
Announcing the expansion in June while flagging off the Pune-Sai Nagar Shirdi Express, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said Pune would go from six platforms to 12, and pointed to the Hadapsar station, where three platforms have already been modernised and a fourth added, enabling five extra trains daily.
The scale of the work is reflected in the current sanctioned expenditure data provided by the Pune division of the Central Railway. Under customer amenities, Rs 202.39 crore has been sanctioned, and Rs 129.57 crore of this is for developing the new platforms 7/8, 9/10 and 11/12, including foot overbridges, a skywalk, lifts, escalators, and passenger amenities. Rs 37.12 crore has been sanctioned for maintaining and upgrading platforms 1 to 6, covering flooring, painting, toilet repairs, and drainage work. Rs 22.13 crore has been sanctioned for the new permanent holding area and Rs 13.57 crore for constructing a new parcel office.
Separately, under traffic facilities, Rs 239.64 crore has been sanctioned for yard remodelling, covering the extension of platforms 2/3, 4/5 and 6, two additional platform lines, new stabling lines (tracks where trains are temporarily parked when not in service), and a third main line between the Ghorpadi Coach Maintenance Complex, Pune, and Hadapsar along with a new electronic interlocking system.
Behera said the division is also replacing the route relay interlocking system with the advanced electronic interlocking system to improve safety and operational efficiency.
“In the three infrastructure blocks, upgradation of signal and telecommunication and overhead equipment works for the replacement of the DDS point was undertaken, and the existing 52-kg rail layout to a 60-kg layout in Pune yard was upgraded. More such blocks are expected to follow for yard modelling works,” he said, adding that the platform would be commissioned after other connectivity works such as foot overbridges and circulating areas get ready.
Vaishnaw also said the Centre had allocated around Rs 23,900 crore for railway development in Maharashtra this year, and announced a separate Mega Coaching Terminal at Alandi, to be built on existing railway land with nine platforms and seventeen stabling lines.