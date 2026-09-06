New platforms, interlocking system: Inside Pune railway station’s Rs 442-cr makeover

The Pune railway station is undergoing a major yard remodelling exercise aimed at increasing its capacity to handle longer trains and create room for more services, with platform extensions, new platforms, and an electronic interlocking system to prevent conflicting movements forming part of the works.

“Priority is being given to yard redevelopment, which includes platform expansion. Currently, we have two platforms that can support full-length coach trains, and work is underway to increase the length of the others to make them suitable for longer rakes,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager.

Around 150 trains originate, terminate at, or pass through the Pune station daily, and officials expect that number to rise by 20 additional services once the yard remodelling and platform extension work is complete. It is expected to take three years to complete development projects under the Pune division.