Pune Railway Station congested by vehicles parked for hours, days

CONGESTION caused by haphazardly parked vehicles at the Parcel Office has become a reason for chaos at the Pune Railway Station. Vehicles that come to offload parcels remain parked for long hours, causing avoidable congestion. Private vehicles parked for long hours also add to the chaos, which affects free movement of vehicles.

As per the rules, vehicles that enter the station premises to offload or onload goods cannot be parked for more than two hours after offloading, however officials said vehicles remain parked beyond the stipulated hours and, sometimes, even for days, causing trouble to railway officials and security concerns for the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Every day, vehicles start trickling in to drop or pick up goods since early morning and are expected to leave the premises soon after the work is done.

However, parcel contractors keep the vehicles parked in the premises blocking the road.

“Railway Protection Force should deploy constables at the spot to ensure that vehicles don’t unnecessarily remain parked in the area after offloding or onloading the parcels. The RPF can levy fines on conractors who don’t move their vehicles out,” said a senior Pune Division official.

