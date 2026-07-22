Pune railway station gets AI upgrade: 160 CCTV cameras to watch over passengers

The new system will ensure round-the-clock surveillance at Pune railway station, improve crowd management and immediately alert the RPF about suspicious movements, Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager, said. (File Photo)

Pune railway station, which sees an average daily footfall of around 1.6 lakh passengers, has got a major upgrade with 160 artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology.

The cameras are capable of detecting suspicious movements, identifying individuals linked to criminal cases, tracing missing persons, and issuing alerts during periods of overcrowding.

The new system will strengthen passenger safety and surveillance, Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer of Pune Division, said on Wednesday.

The 160 cameras are installed across the station premises, and the network also includes night-vision cameras that can capture clear images even in low-light conditions. Unlike conventional CCTV cameras, the AI-enabled system can analyse video feeds in real time and compare captured faces with a pre-approved database maintained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).