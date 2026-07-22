Pune railway station gets AI upgrade: 160 CCTV cameras to watch over passengers

3 min readPuneJul 22, 2026 05:02 PM IST
Pune railway station, which sees an average daily footfall of around 1.6 lakh passengers, has got a major upgrade with 160 artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology.
The cameras are capable of detecting suspicious movements, identifying individuals linked to criminal cases, tracing missing persons, and issuing alerts during periods of overcrowding.
The new system will strengthen passenger safety and surveillance, Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer of Pune Division, said on Wednesday.
The 160 cameras are installed across the station premises, and the network also includes night-vision cameras that can capture clear images even in low-light conditions. Unlike conventional CCTV cameras, the AI-enabled system can analyse video feeds in real time and compare captured faces with a pre-approved database maintained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).
How the new system will work
The surveillance system has been integrated with the RPF’s database of photographs of suspects involved in criminal activities. If a person matching the database is detected on the station premises, the system automatically alerts the RPF control room, enabling personnel to respond quickly.
The technology is also expected to assist in tracing missing persons. Once the photograph of a missing individual is uploaded to the system after a complaint is registered, the AI cameras can identify the person if they appear anywhere within the station premises and immediately notify the RPF, officials said.
Apart from facial recognition, the cameras have been configured to monitor crowd density at key locations, including foot overbridges and other congested areas. The system generates instant warnings if overcrowding reaches unsafe levels, allowing railway authorities to intervene promptly and reduce the risk of stampede-like situations.
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‘Will ensure round-the-clock surveillance’
Speaking to The Indian Express, Behera said, “Earlier, standard CCTV cameras often failed to capture footage with sufficient clarity, making facial recognition difficult. The new high-resolution AI-enabled CCTV system addresses that limitation while strengthening passenger safety at Pune railway station.”
He added, “The 160 AI-enabled CCTV cameras provide coverage across platforms, station corridors, the integration area connecting Pune Metro station with the railway station, and all entry and exit points. With passenger numbers continuing to rise, the system will ensure round-the-clock surveillance, improve crowd management and immediately alert the RPF about suspicious movements.”