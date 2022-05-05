Pune: Railway police nab two persons for making hoax bomb call

Government Railway police in Pune nabbed two persons who made a hoax call to the 112 emergency number claiming there was a bomb at the ‘railway station’ and demanded Rs 7 crores to reveal the location of the bomb. The call was made to the helpline on Tuesday afternoon. Initial probe has revealed that the call was made from a stolen phone.

The arrested men have been identified as Bhimaji Kale (33) resident of Shirur and who was arrested from Wagholi, and Suraj Mangatram Thakur (30) who currently stays in Ranjangaon MIDC and hails from Punjab.

A senior officer from Pune City Police said that the call was made from Pune area to 112 Emergency Number, sometime around 3 pm. After being first responded to at the central control room in Mumbai, the call was routed to Pune police.

After receiving the call, the railway and state police had launched a thorough drive to check the entire premises of the station and had also checked 17 trains that were either stationery at the time or passed from the station.

Sadanand G Wayse, Superintendent of Police (GRP) said, “We initially identified the person in whose name the number is registered. After we traced the person, we found that his phone was stolen. Based on clues available in the further investigation, identified the person who is believed to have made the call. A probe was launched for him. Kale was arrested by carrying out a brief operation from Wagholi. He possessed two cellphones and admitted to having made the hoax call.”

Police have obtained police custody of the arrested suspects to investigate the motive behind the call and if they have made similar hoax calls in the past.