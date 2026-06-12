9-hour mega block at Pune railway station on Sunday: Check train cancellations, short terminations

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Central Railway will carry out a special traffic block on the Pune-Daund section in the Pune Division on Sunday between 8 am and 5 pm. The block has been scheduled to carry out signal and telecommunication upgrades, overhead electrical equipment maintenance, and point replacement works, all part of ongoing infrastructure and safety improvements across the Pune yard.
Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, who issued a press release about the mega block Thursday, requested passengers to bear with the inconvenience they will face during the maintenance window.
During this period, platforms 3 and 4 at Pune station will remain completely closed for trains arriving from and departing to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai.
A number of trains passing through the Mumbai, Bhusaval, and Nagpur divisions will be affected.
Here is a full breakdown.
Trains cancelled
The following trains stand cancelled on account of the block:
– Train No. 11007/11008 CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen Express, for journeys commencing June 14, 2026, will not run.
– Train No. 12136 Nagpur-Pune Express, journey commencing on June 13, and Train No. 12135 Pune-Nagpur Express (JCO June 14) are cancelled.
The following suburban and DEMU services are also cancelled on June 14:
– Pune-Daund DEMU
– Baramati-Pune DEMU
– Satara-Pune DEMU
– Pune-Talegaon local (Train No. 99902)
– Talegaon-Pune local (Train No. 99903)
Trains short-terminated before Pune
Passengers travelling to Pune on the following trains will need to deboard before their scheduled destination:
– Train No. 12940 Jaipur-Pune Express (JCO June 13) and Train No. 12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity Express (JCO June 14) will terminate short at Khadki station.
– Train No. 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Express (JCO June 12) and Train No. 11406 Amravati-Pune Express (JCO June 13) will terminate short at Hadapsar station.
Trains departing from alternate stations
Passengers boarding the following trains from Pune should note the change in boarding point:
– Train No. 12128 Pune-CSMT Intercity Express (JCO June 14) and Train No. 12939 Pune-Jaipur Express (JCO June 14) will originate from Khadki station instead of Pune.
Train rescheduled
– Train No. 22171 Pune-Rani Kamlapati Express, originally scheduled to depart Pune at 3:15 pm on June 14, has been rescheduled to depart at 7:55 pm.
Railway authorities have urged passengers to check the latest running status of their trains before leaving for the station. Real-time updates are available on the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) app and other official Indian Railways platforms.