9-hour mega block at Pune railway station on Sunday: Check train cancellations, short terminations

A number of trains passing through the Mumbai, Bhusaval, and Nagpur divisions will be affected. (File Photo)

Central Railway will carry out a special traffic block on the Pune-Daund section in the Pune Division on Sunday between 8 am and 5 pm. The block has been scheduled to carry out signal and telecommunication upgrades, overhead electrical equipment maintenance, and point replacement works, all part of ongoing infrastructure and safety improvements across the Pune yard.

Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, who issued a press release about the mega block Thursday, requested passengers to bear with the inconvenience they will face during the maintenance window.

During this period, platforms 3 and 4 at Pune station will remain completely closed for trains arriving from and departing to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai.