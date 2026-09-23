50 of 2,132 water samples found unfit in Pune railway division’s special drive

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As part of a special drive launched following observations in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on sanitation facilities and passenger amenities at railway stations, the Pune division of Central Railway tested 2,132 drinking water samples in August and September. Of these, 50 samples were found to be unfit, following which corrective measures were taken and the samples were retested and found fit, according to the press release issued by the Pune Railway Division on Tuesday.
The release mentioned that the CAG audit had not flagged any station in the division specifically over drinking water quality. However, following directives issued by the Railway Board, it undertook a comprehensive inspection of drinking water installations across its stations, railway colonies and workplaces.
The special drive covered 1,401 locations, including water sources, filtration plants, underground and overhead tanks, PVC tanks, water booths, taps and dispensing points.
During the inspections, officials recorded seven cases of pipeline leakages. All seven were subsequently rectified, with no work remaining pending, the division said.
The drive also covered 1,382 water tanks located on platforms, station premises, railway colonies and office premises. According to the division, all 1,382 tanks were cleaned during the inspection period.
The 2,132 water samples collected during the drive were subjected to physical, chemical and bacteriological testing. While 50 samples were initially found unfit, the division said the deficiencies were addressed. It further said that after the corrective action and retesting, no bacterial or E. coli contamination was detected in the tested samples.
The division has also instructed its field units to maintain a regular schedule for water-quality testing and tank cleaning. E. coli testing kits have been provided at the offices of the concerned Inspectors of Works (IOWs), while the complete water-piping network is being checked for leakages.
Water coolers have also been inspected by the Electrical Department. The exercise included replacing leaking or missing taps and removing accumulated silt, the release mentioned.
The inspections form part of a larger Railway Board exercise following the CAG observations, under which a “tank to tap” filtration and monitoring system is proposed at around 20,000 locations across the railway network. The Railways has also ordered phased replacement of old and worn-out water tanks, regular testing at source and outlet points, centralised monitoring and scheduled cleaning and maintenance of storage tanks.
For the Pune division, officials said the exercise was intended to bring drinking-water installations across stations, colonies and workplaces under a uniform testing and maintenance regime and ensure compliance with the uniform drinking water quality monitoring protocol.