50 of 2,132 water samples found unfit in Pune railway division’s special drive

As part of a special drive launched following observations in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on sanitation facilities and passenger amenities at railway stations, the Pune division of Central Railway tested 2,132 drinking water samples in August and September. Of these, 50 samples were found to be unfit, following which corrective measures were taken and the samples were retested and found fit, according to the press release issued by the Pune Railway Division on Tuesday.

The release mentioned that the CAG audit had not flagged any station in the division specifically over drinking water quality. However, following directives issued by the Railway Board, it undertook a comprehensive inspection of drinking water installations across its stations, railway colonies and workplaces.