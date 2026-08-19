Pune rail woes flagged at Central Railway meet; station upgrade, Chakan freight corridor sought

Central Railway’s top brass conducted a meeting with Members of Parliament from the Pune and Solapur divisions on Wednesday, in a wide-ranging discussion that surfaced long-pending demands – from waterlogged subways and overcrowded expresses to station security and an industrial freight corridor.

General Manager Rajeev Shrivastava and Deputy General Manager K.K. Mishra led the Central Railway side, joined by Principal Heads of Departments and the Divisional Railway Managers of Pune and Solapur. The meeting, held at the Divisional Railway Manager’s office in Pune, was attended by 13 MPs from across the two divisions, including Murlidhar Mohol, Shrirang Appa Barne, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil, Dr Amol Kolhe, Nilesh Lanke, Bhaskar Bhagare, Bajrang Sonwane, Vishal Patil, Dhairyasheel Mane, Dr Shivaji Kalge, and Rajya Sabha members Dr Jyoti Waghmare and Medha Kulkarni. Barne was elected chairperson of the committee.

While appreciating steps taken by the railways to improve passenger convenience, including the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Vande Bharat Express and Amrit Bharat Express services, the MPs used the platform to press for action on issues specific to their constituencies.

Tighten security, plan Pune station for the future

Union Minister of State and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol focused on passenger safety, station infrastructure and long-term planning. He suggested that six additional platforms proposed for Pune Railway Station be designed keeping future passenger growth in mind, so the station is not repeatedly dug up for piecemeal work later.

On security, Mohol directed that all unauthorised entry and exit points at Pune station be shut immediately, the perimeter wall strengthened, and Ticket Collectors and RPF personnel deployed round-the-clock at entrances, along with more CCTV cameras.

He also asked the administration to find a permanent solution to monsoon waterlogging and leakage on platforms and in station offices, including the parcel office, instead of relying on temporary patchwork.

“Railways in Pune and the surrounding areas are an integral part of the daily lives of lakhs of passengers. While accelerating development projects, top priority must be given to passenger safety, basic amenities and service quality,” Mohol said, adding that platform numbers should be announced at least 30 minutes in advance and that cleanliness, restroom maintenance and catering standards needed urgent improvement.

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Mohol also sought action against catering contractors overcharging passengers or violating hygiene norms, including suspension and contract termination in repeat cases, and asked that overcharging tied to parking, food stalls and parcel contracts be curbed.

On railway land, he called for stricter action against encroachments in the Deccan Gymkhana and Shankarsheth Road areas and urged that these prime plots be put to commercial use to generate revenue. Separately, he asked for restrooms and basic amenities to be added at Platform No. 2 of Hadapsar station, and shelters, seating and water supply at the Khadki terminal.

In a specific pitch for the Deccan Queen, Mohol asked that the iconic Pune-Mumbai train be shifted back to Platform No. 1 at Pune station, and that the quality of its once-famous dining car be restored. He also asked the railways to work with the RTO to rein in auto-rickshaw harassment of passengers at Pune and Hadapsar stations and introduce prepaid auto and taxi services.

Restore old train halts

Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Appa Barne raised a list of infrastructure concerns from the Maval constituency. He demanded a permanent fix, either a road-over-bridge (ROB) or an alternative route, for the chronic waterlogging at the subway near Kamshet’s Level Crossing Gate No. 42, and sought early completion of the pending ROB at Malavli’s Gate No. 32.

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Barne also flagged overcrowding on express trains out of Pune that leaves little room for commuters boarding at Pimpri-Chinchwad, and asked for additional coaches and stops at Talegaon, Pimpri, Dehu Road and Chinchwad for mail and express trains.

“Considering the inconvenience to passengers on the Pune-Lonavala route, additional local trains should be started during afternoon hours. Train stops discontinued during the Covid period must also be restored,” Barne said, adding that the Sahyadri Express should run up to Mumbai as before and the Baramati-Karjat Passenger service reinstated.

He further sought faster progress on the third and fourth rail lines between Pune and Lonavala, along with a firm completion timeline, and pushed for Amrit Bharat Station Scheme upgrades to be completed on priority at Chinchwad, Akurdi, Dehu Road, Talegaon and Lonavala stations.

Push freight corridor for Chakan

NCP (SP) MP Dr Amol Kolhe raised the stalled Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed rail project, pushing back on objections linked to the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT).

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“There are examples from 19 countries where railways pass through areas with radio telescopes. I have shared detailed information on this with the Railway Department, the Railway Minister and the Prime Minister,” Kolhe said, seeking that the project be studied against global precedent and implemented along its originally planned route.

Citing worsening traffic congestion in the Chakan industrial belt that he said was pushing companies to consider relocating and putting workers’ jobs at risk, Kolhe renewed his demand for a Dedicated Freight Corridor connecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ranjangaon MIDC, Chakan MIDC and Talegaon MIDC to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). He also proposed that a PM Gati Shakti terminal be set up at the site earlier earmarked for the Chakan airport.

Kolhe said sustained follow-up had helped secure a change in alignment for the Talegaon-Uruli Kanchan railway route, but alleged that some railway officials were spreading misinformation among villagers along the route. “Action should be taken against officers creating confusion based on false information,” he said.