Pune: Railway cops save woman hit by moving train, carry her on shoulders for 4 kilometers

Railway officials at the Lonavala railway station shared the information with the railway police, which reached the spot after some time.

A woman who was hit by a moving train and fell down beside the railway tracks was saved by railway police officials.

According to a press release issued by Pune Railway police on Wednesday, the woman, Asha Daji Waghmare (42), a resident of Rahatani, was crossing the railway tracks near Jambrung railway station at 11 am on May 31.

She was hit by a moving train and collapsed alongside the track, sustaining a severe injury on her back, police said.

Since the woman was unable to get up and it was not possible to arrange an ambulance at the spot, railway police officials made a makeshift stretcher by tying a piece of cloth to a wooden pole.

Police personnel then hoisted the woman into this ‘stretcher’ and carried her on their shoulders for four kilometres till Palasdari railway station.

The woman was then taken to a hospital in Karjat.

All the police personnel involved in the operation will be felicitated during a function, the press release said.