Pune rail division posts 3.7% revenue growth in FY26; passenger numbers rise 6.3%

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

Pune Division of Central Railway recorded a total revenue of Rs 2,238.20 crore during FY 2025-26, registering a growth of 3.7 per cent over the previous year, officials announced at a press conference on Friday. Passenger numbers rose 6.3 per cent over the same period.

Passenger revenue reached Rs 1,657.24 crore, while ticket checking revenue stood at Rs 30 crore. Among non-fare revenues, commercial publicity contributed Rs 15.67 crore, Pay & Park Rs 4.15 crore, and catering Rs 3.96 crore.

To meet increased passenger demand, Pune Division operated a large number of special trains during the year. A total of 1,109 Diwali and Chhath special trains were operated – nearly three times the number from the previous year. Additionally, 40 Christmas and New Year special trains and 251 Holi special trains were run during the year.

Five pairs of new train services were also introduced, connecting Pune Division to Jodhpur, Rewa, Ajni, Tirupati, and Muzaffarpur. Passenger train services were introduced for the first time on the Amalner-Beed section, inaugurated by the Maharashtra CM in September last year, fulfilling a long-standing regional demand.

Addressing congestion

Under the Pune decongestion plan, major infrastructure works were undertaken across key stations. At Hadapsar Coaching Terminal, development work costing Rs 153 crore expanded yard capacity from 5 to 7 lines, extended platform lengths, and added a second entry connecting all platforms. An additional Rs 26 crore has been sanctioned for a fourth platform and foot overbridge.

Khadki Coaching Terminal was upgraded with yard expansion from 5 to 8 lines and an increase in platforms from 3 to 4, at an approximate cost of Rs 50 crore. A further Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned for development of the station building and other passenger amenities.

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At Pune station, works worth Rs 398 crore have been sanctioned for yard remodelling, addition of six new platforms, extension of existing platforms, and development of additional entry and exit points, along with modern passenger amenities including lifts, escalators, and train indication systems. The station redevelopment master plan is currently in its final stage.

Several key doubling works were also commissioned, including the Shindawane-Ambale, Vambori-Rahuri, and Koregaon-Rahimatpur sections last year, and the Daund-Kashti section in January 2025. Under new line projects, the Beed-Wadwani section of the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath line was commissioned this year. New infrastructure also included the Ahilyanagari-Narayan Doho section with electronic interlocking, along with Solapurwadi, New Ashti, and Shirsai block cabin. A total of 14 electronic interlockings were commissioned during the year.Safety

Under the KAVACH anti-collision safety initiative, 16 out of 121 planned installations have been completed, trials for three installations have concluded, and five are currently in progress. Of 123 planned towers, 62 have been installed, with work ongoing at the remaining locations.

Other safety improvements during the year included correction of nine defective track layouts, elimination of eight level crossings, commissioning of seven road over bridges and road under bridges, electrification of 149 km of track, and conversion of 30 km of overhead equipment from non-regulated to regulated. The division also installed 160 high-resolution CCTV cameras at Pune station and 382 cameras across other stations.

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RPF operations during the year included Yatri Suraksha, Mahila Suraksha, Operation Satark, Operation Dusara, Operation Nanhe Farishtey, Operation Amanat, Jeevan Raksha, and an Anti-Tobacco and Littering Drive.

Passenger amenities

Four lifts were installed at Pune station and one escalator at Chinchwad. Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) certifications were also achieved during the year. Additionally, 17 rakes covering 16 trains were upgraded from Integral Coach Factory (ICF) design to the modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) design.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 20 stations were nominated for development. Of these, Kedgaon and Lonand have been inaugurated, while Wathar, Baramati, and Karad have been completed. Work is in progress at the remaining stations. The division also recorded Rs 50 crore in scrap disposal during the year.

Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Kumar Varma said, “Pune Division remains committed to passenger safety, duty, and improving the travel experience.”