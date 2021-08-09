Pune: Raids at 30 spots selling gutkha products illegally

Police teams raided 30 spots in different parts of the city. (File)

In a special drive, the Pune city police carried out simultaneous raids at 30 locations and seized illegal gutkha products worth Rs 39 lakhs.

As per a press release issued on Sunday, deputy commissioner of police (zone 4) Pankaj Deshmukh formed five teams comprising six inspectors, six assistant inspectors, 23 sub inspectors and 60 constables.

Police teams raided 30 spots in different parts of the city, where gutkha products were stocked and sold illegally, in the early hours of Sunday.

During the action, cops booked 29 persons in 17 offences as per sections 328, 272, 276 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Cigarettes and other tobacco products Act (COTPA), 2003. Police seized material worth Rs 39, 01, 274 during the drive.

