Pune: Radio project by FTII sheds light on menace of child marriage

At a recording of an episode. At a recording of an episode.

Bachpan Express, a joint project by Radio FTII 90.4 FM and UNICEF, broadcast 10 episodes of 25-30 minutes on the themes of child marriage, sanitation, healthcare and family pressure, on January 15.

“All I remember of my marriage is the fun we were having as a family, wearing good clothes and eating good food. When the time came for my mother and father to leave, I expected to go with them but they refused. They told me I was married now to my bua’s son and could not go with them. I started to cry. I was 10 years old,” said a woman safai karmachari in one of the episodes. The woman’s family were construction workers and moved home from one site to another.

“As part of the project, our volunteers went to slums, met anganwadi workers and spoke to doctors, lawyers, police officers and social workers. At FTII, we interviewed safaiwalas, women and men, and came to know their problems with early marriages,” said Arti Apte, in-charge, Radio FTII.

Another story that was broadcast was about a woman whose daughter was married off without asking her. “Imagine, other people decided her daughter’s marriage. As a mother, she was not asked,” said Apte.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App