Pune: Tune into the past at radio festival tomorrow

In a digital age when people are shifting to portable devices, with lighter the better being the norm, a unique festival over the weekend aims to infuse some nostalgia as it brings back the charm of heavy vintage radio models during an exhibition.

From pocket transmitters to handheld and wall radios,the Radio festival to be held on the occasion of World Radio Day, on February 13, at Muktangan Science Exploratory Center in Model Colony, hopes to bring the magic of radio back into people’s lives.

Exhibitions, expert lectures and demonstrations are part of the festival jointly organized by Marathi Vigyan Parishad, Amateur Radio License Holders, Muktangan Science Exploratory Center, Institute of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers, Padmini Electronics.

Some of the highlights are a display of vintage radio by Shripad Kulkarni from 11 am to 6 pm, expert lectures between 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, a radio quiz and a presentation by Chitralekha Kulkarni, Deputy Director from All India Radio, who will give a presentation on All India Radio’s new broadcasting technology ‘DRM’ and an exhibition of this technique.

“Actually we want a more permanent space for this activity, like a radio museum where we can set up all these models. People can come and explore, engage and learn. But we haven’t found the right place yet. However with the help of this festival, at least once a year, we hope to keep this interaction with radio enthusiasts and build a community,” said Vilas Rabde, veteran Ham radio operator.