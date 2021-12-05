Pune’s Radhika Rane Bhosale wins runner-up prize at Mrs Asia USA

Pune’s Radhika Rane Bhosale has won the runner-up prize at Mrs Asia USA in Los Angeles, one of the biggest beauty pageants for married women in the US.

Vice-president of a technology startup called SGS Telekom in the US, Radhika represented India in the competition in which participants from 48 Asian countries took part. The participants were judged based on community service, national costume competition, dance, and evening gown competition in the beauty pageant organised by Virgelia Productions.

Radhika, born and raised in Mumbai, holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s in business administration. She has been a model for several brands in the US for a few years now. Her husband Amar, son of businessman Shirish and Sharmila Bhosale from Pune, is a senior security engineer at Facebook. They have a three-year-old child.

Radhika plans to make use of her crown to support girls’ education on a global scale. Along with spreading awareness for this cause, Radhika says, she displayed the rich Indian culture through her costume. Her attire was inspired by the warrior queen Rani Laxmibai, who is said to have fought fierce wars with her baby on her back.

“My costume showcased half warrior with armour and weapons and half princess with traditional royal Maharashtrian jewellery, showing the beautiful as well as fierce and strong side of Indian women. I dedicated this costume to all women around the globe who manage to take along both family and career under all situations,” she said.

Radhika wants to imbibe self-confidence in young girls. “I believe that beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself and want every little girl to know that they are unique and must only strive to be the best confident version of themselves.”

“I am extremely thankful to my family for their immense support, sponsors for believing in me, the honorable Mayor of Sunnyvale, USA, Larry Klein, and last, but not least the royalty himself, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale for his blessings and best wishes for the competition,” she said.