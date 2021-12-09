scorecardresearch
Question paper leak case: Joint director of health department detained

Earlier, police had arrested 11 persons in the case including Prashant Badgire, the Chief Administrative Officer at the Latur-based office of the Deputy Director of Public Health, and Prakash Misal, a serving Navy sailor currently posted at a Naval formation in Mumbai.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
December 9, 2021 12:36:22 am
An officer from Pune City Police's Cyber Crime Cell said Botle will be put under arrest in the question paper leak case.

A joint director in the state Health Department has been detained by Pune City Police in connection with the ongoing probe into the question paper leak of the department’s recruitment exam. Police have identified the officer as Mahesh Botle, who is the joint director in a state Health Department office in Mumbai.

An officer from Pune City Police’s Cyber Crime Cell said Botle will be put under arrest in the question paper leak case.

Earlier, police had arrested 11 persons in the case including Prashant Badgire, the Chief Administrative Officer at the Latur-based office of the Deputy Director of Public Health, and Prakash Misal, a serving Navy sailor currently posted at a Naval formation in Mumbai.

The Cyber Crime Cell is probing the case of government recruitment malpractice in which the question paper of Maharashtra Health Department’s exam for Grade C and D employees was leaked and circulated through phone messenger platforms.

