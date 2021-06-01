Engineering firm QuEST Global to hire 2,000 digital experts in Pune

QuEST Global, a major engineering and lifecycle services company, is embarking on its expansion in Pune. It will hire almost 400 engineers by the end of this fiscal in order to double its current strength in the city. Over the next three years, the company will take in 2,000 engineers. These announcements have come even as India’s economy has shrunk and firms have laid off thousands of employees, including at mid and senior levels.

“We look at Pune as an industrial space as there is a big hub for medical devices and automotive, among others. As we focus on digital and advanced digital technologies, Pune becomes a strategic location for our company. We are turning our centre in the city into a digital hub. It will be the primary location for the work we are doing for our digital and hi-tech customers,” says Piyush Jain, Vice-President and Global Delivery Head, Software and Digital Services, QuEST Global.

While the second wave has dented industries such as hospitality and travel, it has not impacted engineering as much. Instead, QuEST Global has found that its engineering customers are aggressively moving towards digital technologies and demanding tools such as AI for better decision making and higher efficiencies, among others.

“By increasing the headcount in Pune, the company aims at enhancing its focus on new age digital technologies such as AI, Deep Learning, Internet of Things and Data Analytics,” says Jain. QuEST Global is keeping an approx 40:60 ratio of fresh talent and experienced hands — which means that new engineering graduates will form a key proportion of intakes. “What we are seeing is that fresh talent is quite adept at new technologies. Getting them young, training them and putting them in projects has been our focus and we will continue to do so in Pune,” adds Jain.

QuEST Global also works with several colleges in Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram and has a few Pune colleges on its list of plans. Jain says that the idea is to get students to work on subjects that will be immediately useful when they come into the industry. “We also get students into our internship programmes and, if they do well, we make them offers,” he says.