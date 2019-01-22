Pune PWD identifies 51 accident prone spots, plans to rectify them by May

The Pune Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 51 accident-prone spots on the highways in Pune district where fatal and frequent accidents have taken place in last three years and decided on a timeline to rectify those. In a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held last week, PWD officials said work on rectification of the “black spots” will be completed by May 2019.

Advertising

According to an “office memorandum” issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in October 2015, a “road accident black spot” is defined as a stretch of a national or state highway of about 500 m in length where five fatal or grievous accidents have taken place in past three calendar years or a stretch where more than 10 fatalities have happened in three calendar years.

The state government has directed that police station-level committees for road safety be formed with officials of the police department, PWD, regional transport office and zilla parishad to identify new black spots. The committee is expected to visit major accident spots and investigate the reasons of accidents and decide on temporary and permanent measures to improve them.

“In Pune district, we have identified 51 black spots. Of these, 27 will be rectified using the power given to the committee by the state, 19 would be addressed through HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) and other such programmes, three are being rectified either by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation or local municipal council and at two spots, the rectification work has already been done. The rectification of all 51 black spots should be completed by May 2019,” said Milind Barbhai, the executive engineer, PWD, Pune. Rectification involves immediate and permanent measures. Immediate steps include installation of road signs, making road markings and taking speed reduction measures. Permanent steps may involve widening of roads and construction or repair of railings and road dividers.