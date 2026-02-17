Roundtable in Pune pushes coordinated welfare access for migrant sugarcane workers

Migrant women who cut sugarcane don’t just do backbreaking field work, but also manage childcare, cooking, and household duties, often in temporary settlements far from home. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Every year, as sugarcane harvesting season sets in, lakhs of workers leave their villages and move across districts in Maharashtra, alongwith their families in search of work. For years, the number of cutters has slipped through the cracks of welfare schemes and government services. A roundtable held in Pune on Monday discussed ways to change the same.

Chaired by Maharashtra’s Sugar Commissioner Dr Sanjay Kolte, the meeting brought together senior officials from seven state departments, representatives of over 70 sugar mills, two industry bodies, and civil society organisations.

“Protecting the people who harvest the crop, especially women migrant workers, is just as important as boosting production,” Kolte said.