Pune: Pulastya science festival to be held on November 7-8

The annual Pulastya science festival will be organised on November 7 and 8 by the Muktangan Vidnyan Shodhika (MVS) at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune. The programme is organised every year by the IUCAA to commemorate the birth anniversary of celebrated Marathi writer and actor PL Deshpande, born on November 9, who had generously donated to set up the MVS building at the IUCAA.

The festival, that includes a variety of science activities, will be conducted online this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As November 7 is the birth anniversary of both Nobel laureates Marie Curie and CV Raman, a team of LIGO-India (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory) has arranged for an interview with Professor Rainer Weiss, who had won the Nobel Prize for physics in 2017. Prof Rainer is also the co-founder of the LIGO project and a professor emeritus of physics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,

Dr Samir Dhurde, incharge officer at IUCAA public outreach, said that science activities to spread awareness about issues related to viruses, current happenings in the solar system, Q&A sessions with IUCAA academicians, public talks on the 2020 Nobel Prizes and live skywatching sessions have been organised for the festival. Prof Ajit Kembhavi is also set to speak on black holes, the subject that bagged the Nobel Prize for physics this year.

As the activities will be conducted only online, there is no restriction on the number of participants or age group, Dhurde said.

