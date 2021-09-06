Pune public schools outperform private schools in getting staff vaccinated

Public schools lead their private counterparts in terms of Covid-19 inoculation among teaching and non-teaching staff members, data from Pune district administration show.

There are 56,189 intended beneficiaries from the public and private schools which includes teaching and non-teaching staff members. In public schools, there are 22,125 teachers and 6,476 non-teaching staff members who have been identified by the administration for vaccination. In private schools, there are 22,406 teachers and 5,181 non-teaching staff members who are being targeted for fast-track vaccination.

While the programme has met with considerable success among the public school staffers with 26,372 (92.20 per cent) staffers out of 28,602 getting the first dose and 24,169 (84.50 per cent) staffers getting both doses until August 3, the progress among the private school staffers is far from satisfactory. Of the 27,587 teaching and non-teaching staff members at the private schools in the district, only 17,214 (62.39 per cent) have received the first dose and 11,455 (41.52 per cent) are fully vaccinated till now.

Private schools located in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction are particularly lagging in getting their staff vaccinated as out of 7,952 identified beneficiaries from the schools, only 1,223 (15.37 per cent) have been fully vaccinated so far. The numbers are somewhat better among private schools in Pune Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction as 6,441 (45.32 per cent) out of 14,212 staff members were fully vaccinated until September 3. Among private schools located in Pune rural jurisdiction, 3,791 (69.94 per cent) staff members out of 5,420 have been vaccinated with both doses.

On August 3, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that the administration has been asked to push private schools to get the staff vaccinated so that the schools can be opened safely. “Private schools are lagging behind and we want them to do more in getting their staff both the doses of the vaccine,” Pawar said on Friday.

As per the officials in the district administration, the creation of special categories for teachers on the Cowin portal has also helped expedite the vaccination drive. “The drive will pick up further this week,” said an official.