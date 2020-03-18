Pune: Public in disarray over contradictory statements by administration on COVID-19

Passengers are taken from the Pune airport to an isolation facility. (File Photo: Arul Horizon) Passengers are taken from the Pune airport to an isolation facility. (File Photo: Arul Horizon)

Contradictory statements and multiple orders issued by Pune district administration have added to the confusion and chaos in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the district.

In the last few days, several statements and instructions issued by Pune district administration, Pune Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and revenue officers have been found to be contradictory, and these instructions relayed by media, have caused chaos among local residents.

On Monday, reports about imposition of Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), generally used by police to impose a curfew in case of a law and order situation, caused consternation among residents of the city.

Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram clarified in the evening that Section 144 (1), which was used by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police to issue orders, was being used to pass specific instructions to tour operators and hoteliers in the city and wasn’t meant for the public. Later on, Pune Police issued similar instructions to tour operators and hoteliers using Section 68 of Bombay Police Act, raising questions about why and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police couldn’t do the same to avoid confusion among people.

The decision to close restaurants and bars in the city – announced by Pune Restauranteurs’ and Hoteliers’ Asscociation (PRAHA) after a meeting with Pune Police Commissioner K Ventakesham – became another source of confusion on Tuesday. While the Association office-bearers said that after holding deliberations with Pune Police, they had announced a closure of many restaurants and bars in the city between March 18 and March 20, the district collector maintained that no such instructions were given to the city restaurants as “it may create problems to the section of populations who eat out”.

“We don’t have any numbers on this, but there could be about a lakh people in the city who don’t have cooking facilities at their residence. These people won’t have anywhere to go if all eateries shut down. We are not adivising restaurants to close,” said Ram.

Adding to the confusion, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday ordered the head of the civic anti-encroachment department “to implement the district administration’s directions” to ensure closure of places that attract a large crowd. “The district collector has ordered closure of all places that attract a crowd,” said Rubal Agarawal, additional municipal corporation, PMC.

Rules about weddings, which were scheduled to take place in the midst of the outbreak, caused more confusion. While the district administration said there was no reason to halt any function if the crowd was not large, taluka-level officials and police stations have started issuing written “requests” to owners of halls in several parts of the district to stop accepting new bookings and ensure that no functions take place at their establishments.

“There seems to have been some miscommunication,” Ram told journalists during his daily press conference. “I will speak to officials to ensure that marriage functions are not stopped, given that there’s limited crowd.” he added.

