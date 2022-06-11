Indian classical music stalwarts to perform at Pt Bhimsen Joshi Music Festival in Pune

Written by Vrinda Rawal

Stalwarts of Indian classical music are set to take the stage this weekend in Pune for the ninth Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi Music Festival. The first day will feature a performance by renowned vocalist Mansi Kulkarni Deshpande, accompanied by Nilesh Randive on tabla.

Organised by Kalashree Sangeet Mandal with the support of Abhijeet Gaikwad, President of the Aundh Social Foundation, the three-day event is being held at Pt Bhimsen Joshi Kalamandir, Aundh. This year, the prestigious Pt Bhimsen Joshi Award will be given to Kishore Deshmukh.

Violinist Yadnyesh Raikar, best known for combining Indian and Western styles, will also perform on the first day, with Pandurang Pawar on tabla. The final performance on June 11 will be by Pt. Shrinivas Joshi, son of Pt. Bhimsen Joshi. Kishor Korde will be on tabla and Gangadhar Shinde on harmonium.

June 12 will showcase the students of the Kalashree Sangeet Mandal. Hindustani classical vocalist, Yashasvi Sarpotdar, will also be performing alongside Umesh Purohit and Nilesh Randive on tabla. Pt Aviraj Tayde, the first recipient of the Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Kalagandharv Award, is also set to perform, accompanied by Prabhakar Pandav on harmonium and Pandit Mukundraj Deo on tabla. The final performance of the day will be a Kathak dance by Purva Shah.

On the third day, Pt. Hemant Pendse will perform, accompanied by Uday Kulkarni on harmonium and Pranav Gurav on tabla. Following this, Nandkishore Dhore will play the tabla and will be accompanied by Gangadhar Shinde on harmonium. Pt. Vikas Kashaalkar, accompanied by Praveen Kasalikar on harmonium and Prashant Pandav on tabla, will give the final performance of the festival.