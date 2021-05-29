Pune: Protests outside clinic after group denied jab; hospital cites CoWIN glitch

PROTESTS UNFOLDED outside Healing Hands Clinic on Friday after 30 to 35 people, who claimed to have booked an appointment for vaccination in the age group of 18 to 44 years, were unable to get their jab due to glitches in CoWIN.

The hospital authorities were forced to call in the police as the situation led to a delay in remaining vaccinations.

Dr Ashwin Porwal, founder director of Healing Hands Clinic, told The Indian Express that there was a group of 30 to 35 people claiming to have booked their appointment via CoWIN, but their names and phone numbers were not reflected in the system at the hospital.

The group refused to budge from the premises, and fearing that the situation could get out of hand, the hospital authorities called the police, he added.

“We called the police as there was a large group waiting for their vaccination as per their timings. So if a vaccination is listed for 7 pm, most people turn up at 5 pm fearing that the vaccine stock will get exhausted. The group not listed in our system refused to leave despite the assurance that their names and numbers will be communicated to the PMC for coordinating the next appointment for vaccination,” Dr Porwal said.

“It is a software glitch. We spoke to software engineers at the PMC and these names were not mentioned in the system. We cannot vaccinate them as the software will cross-match each dose. We submit the record to the PMC, and if the PMC gives us the go-ahead, we will vaccinate this group,” he said.

At the time of going to press, the hospital had vaccinated 1,000 beneficiaries and another 200 were to be inoculated by midnight.

An employee with an IT firm, Gururaj A was one of the persons who could not get the jab. He said he had sought vaccination in the 2 pm to 4 pm slot.

“All of us turned up for the vaccination between 2 pm and 4 pm but were told that our names were not reflected in CoWIN. “How is that possible? For the past fortnight, I have been continuously trying to book an appointment and luckily got a slot for Friday. But we were denied the vaccine and are still waiting,” he added.

Inspector Vaishali Galande of Koregaon Park police station reached the clinic and made an effort to control the crowd.

“There was a problem with the software and hospital authorities are in talks with the civic body to sort it out. The situation is under control,” Galande said.

Health authorities from the PMC, however, did not respond to calls.