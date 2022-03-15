Pune: Protest by housing societies’ forum to raise water, sewage problems

AN INFORMAL Association of 25 housing societies here staged a protest of Sunday over erratic water supply, poor sewage system, and bad roads in the NIBM area.

The Anandvan Parisar Residents Forum (APRF) of NIBM Annexe has been working to resolve the three main issues of PMC water supply, sewage system; and reducing the sharp gradient of the road approaching Anandvan from NIBM road and its widening.

“In spite of all the follow-up, letters, petitions and meetings in last one year, there has been no progress on these issues and the promises have not been fulfilled. All the residents of the area are facing hardship in commuting, and the burden of paying for water tankers,” said Tara Singh, Secretary of APRF.