Toggle Menu
Pune: Two prostitution rackets busted, cops ‘rescue’ minor, 1 Indian, 3 Thai womenhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/pune-prostitution-rackets-busted-minor-indian-thai-women-rescued-5671656/

Pune: Two prostitution rackets busted, cops ‘rescue’ minor, 1 Indian, 3 Thai women

In the first case, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a spa in eastern Pune, where three women from Thailand were rescued. The owner and his accomplice were charged with exploitation under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Pune: Two prostitution rackets busted, cops ‘rescue’ minor, 1 Indian, 3 Thai women

The Social Security Cell of the Pune City Police Crime Branch busted prostitution rackets at two different spots in Pune and rescued four women, including three from Thailand and one from Maharashtra, as well as a minor, during the operation Wednesday.

In the first case, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a spa in eastern Pune, where three women from Thailand were rescued.

The owner and his accomplice were charged with exploitation under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Advertising

On another tip-off, the police raided an apartment complex in the city and rescued one woman and one minor from the spot.

Three persons were arrested by the police under relevant sections of the IPC and PITA.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pune: Wife of cop suspended for ‘rape’ alleges harassment by officer, attempts suicide at police station
2 SOPA to lobby govt to stop GM de-oiled cake import
3 On duty in UP, Pune cop dies of heart attack