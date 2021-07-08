Prostitution racket busted, 4 women from Uganda rescued: Pune Police

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Social Security Cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's Crime Branch raided an apartment in Laxmi Nagar in Pimple Gurav and nabbed a young man for allegedly operating a prostitution racket at the spot. (Representational image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Wednesday busted a prostitution racket involving some women from Uganda. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Social Security Cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch raided an apartment in Laxmi Nagar in Pimple Gurav and nabbed a young man for allegedly operating a prostitution racket at the spot.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Nilesh Goswami (22). Four women from Uganda were allegedly lured into prostitution and the racket was run by Goswami, said Assistant Police Inspector Ashok Dongre.

Police said the women were ‘rescued’ and various items including cash of Rs 2,000 and a cell phone were seized during the action. Police are also investigating how the accused Goswami came in contact with the Ugandan women.