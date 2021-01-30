Pune proposes incentives for gram panchayats in Naxal-hit areas for successfully conducting elections

Deshmukh had said that the incentive could vary between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh depending on the population of the gram panchayat. (File Photo)

The State government has proposed to provide a special incentive to the gram panchayats in Naxal-affected areas in Gadchiroli and Gondia districts for successfully conducting the panchayat elections.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday visited Gadchiroli, during which he held a meeting with district officials. Deshmukh told Collector Deepak Singla to send a proposal for a financial incentive for such gram panchayats.

Deshmukh also told senior police officials that the special allowance for the C60 commandos, working in Naxal-affected areas, will be raised from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per month.

Singla told The Indian Express, “The Minister said an incentive can be given to the gram panchayats that have successfully held the recent elections. I will send a proposal next week.”

Deshmukh had said that the incentive could vary between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh depending on the population of the gram panchayat.

Singla said that there could be around 100 such gram panchayats in Naxal-affected parts out of the total 340 that went to the polls early this month.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Gadchiroli range) Sandeep Patil said, “It is a reward for the gram panchayats that successfully conducted the elections without paying any heed to Naxal threats or appeals to boycott.” He added, “One such gram panchayat, Javeli (Khurd), situated deep inside Etapalli tahsil, witnessed election for the first time after 57 years and registered 60 per cent voting.”

Patil added, “The minister spoke of increasing the commando allowance for the elite C60 commandos from Rs 4,000 per month to Rs 8,000 per month.”