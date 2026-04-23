Poll promise was limited to women’s residential properties of less than 500 sq feet

After making an announcement in the civic budget for 2026-27, the ruling BJP in the Pune civic body on Thursday approved the proposal to give 50 percent discount in property tax for one residential property of less than 500 sq feet owned by women in the city. However, the proposal is only for the current financial year and will be implemented after the nod of the state government.

All the political parties, including ruling BJP, opposition NCP, NCP(SP) and Congress had made a poll promise in January to give complete exemption in property tax for all residential properties of less than 500 sq feet area. The BJP came to power and announced partial tax relief to residential property of less than 500 sq feet owned by women instead of executing it for everyone.

“It is for the first time in the history of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that the tax discount of 50 percent has been approved by the civic body for residential properties of less than 500 sq feet owned by women,” said standing committee chairperson Shrinath Bhimale.

The decision has been for the current financial year, he said it would be implemented after the go ahead nod of the state government. “We will try to get it approved by the state government in a month and thereafter will try to extend the decision in future,” he said.

As per the decision, the residential property of less than 500 sq feet owned by women till March 31, 2025 will be eligible to take benefit of the civic decision which would be applicable for 2026-27. Also, this scheme will not be applicable for defaulters by April 1, 2026.

“There will be no concession in penalty, fine for illegal properties. The properties that avail 40 percent concession in property tax as per the earlier scheme will be given 25 per cent discount instead of the 50 percent discount for other properties,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram in the proposal.

According to civic administration, there are a total of 70,773 residential properties of less than 500 sq feet size registered in the name of women and they amount to a total of Rs 40.48 crore of property tax. If 50 percent discount is given to residential properties of less than 500 sq feet owned by women then the civic revenue will be Rs 20 crore less than expected. This scheme will be applicable to only one property per woman.

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In a bid to score over the ruling BJP in Pune civic body, the Congress soon after the civic polls had tabled a resolution seeking complete exemption in property tax for properties of area less than 500 sq feet which almost all main political parties, including BJP, had assured in election manifesto but the resolution was not approved.