Poll promise was limited to women’s residential properties of less than 500 sq feet

Departing from universal tax exemption pledges, the PMC has sanctioned targeted relief for women homeowners while maintaining strict eligibility criteria for illegal or defaulting properties.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneApr 23, 2026 09:40 PM IST
pune, pmc, tax exemption,The BJP came to power and announced partial tax relief to residential property of less than 500 sq feet owned by women instead of executing it for everyone. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

After making an announcement in the civic budget for 2026-27, the ruling BJP in the Pune civic body on Thursday approved the proposal to give 50 percent discount in property tax for one residential property of less than 500 sq feet owned by women in the city. However, the proposal is only for the current financial year and will be implemented after the nod of the state government.

All the political parties, including ruling BJP, opposition NCP, NCP(SP) and Congress had made a poll promise in January to give complete exemption in property tax for all residential properties of less than 500 sq feet area. The BJP came to power and announced partial tax relief to residential property of less than 500 sq feet owned by women instead of executing it for everyone.

“It is for the first time in the history of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that the tax discount of 50 percent has been approved by the civic body for residential properties of less than 500 sq feet owned by women,” said standing committee chairperson Shrinath Bhimale.

The decision has been for the current financial year, he said it would be implemented after the go ahead nod of the state government. “We will try to get it approved by the state government in a month and thereafter will try to extend the decision in future,” he said.

As per the decision, the residential property of less than 500 sq feet owned by women till March 31, 2025 will be eligible to take benefit of the civic decision which would be applicable for 2026-27. Also, this scheme will not be applicable for defaulters by April 1, 2026.

“There will be no concession in penalty, fine for illegal properties. The properties that avail 40 percent concession in property tax as per the earlier scheme will be given 25 per cent discount instead of the 50 percent discount for other properties,” said municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram in the proposal.

According to civic administration, there are a total of 70,773 residential properties of less than 500 sq feet size registered in the name of women and they amount to a total of Rs 40.48 crore of property tax. If 50 percent discount is given to residential properties of less than 500 sq feet owned by women then the civic revenue will be Rs 20 crore less than expected. This scheme will be applicable to only one property per woman.

Story continues below this ad

In a bid to score over the ruling BJP in Pune civic body, the Congress soon after the civic polls had tabled a resolution seeking complete exemption in property tax for properties of area less than 500 sq feet which almost all main political parties, including BJP, had assured in election manifesto but the resolution was not approved.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
twitter

Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 23: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments