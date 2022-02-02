Pune: Promised part-time job with Amazon, youth duped of Rs 73,600 in cyber fraud

A 27-year-old youngster in Pune has been allegedly duped of Rs 73,600 by cyber fraudsters on the pretext of giving him a part-time job with multinational e-commerce firm Amazon. The Kondhwa police on Monday registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim Kiran Chinchole (27).

As per a press release issued by the Pune police, the complainant received a call from the fraudster in October 2021 promising a part-time job with Amazon.

The fraudster then forwarded a link to the complainant and asked him to fill up a ‘recharge chart’ using online banking, PhonePe and Paytm. But after some time, Rs 73,600 was debited from the complainant’s bank account without his consent, said the release.

The police have booked unidentified fraudsters in this case under IPC section 420 and sections under the Information Technology Act.