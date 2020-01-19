Pune: Promised lottery prize money, woman duped of Rs 12.4 lakh

After preliminary inquiry and verification of the complaint, the case was transferred to the Chaturshringi police station on Friday. (Representational Image) After preliminary inquiry and verification of the complaint, the case was transferred to the Chaturshringi police station on Friday. (Representational Image)

Cyber fraudsters duped a 35-year-old woman to the tune of Rs 12.43 lakh by offering her a fake online lottery prize. The victim, who is a resident of Balewadi, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Chaturshringi police station. Police have booked the unidentified fraudsters under sections 419 and 420 (charges pertaining to cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police said the fraudsters got in touch with the woman by sending her an e-mail in June 2019, and offering her a lottery prize in foreign currency. They assured her about the lottery amount and asked her to transfer some money, for ‘charges incurred’ to different bank accounts. The woman transferred Rs 12.43 lakh to different bank accounts via multiple transactions.

The money was soon withdrawn from these accounts, and the complainant never received any lottery amount. She eventually filed a complaint with the cyber police station of Pune City Police.

