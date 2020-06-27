Pune: Promised job in Mercedes Benz by fraudsters, youth duped of Rs 6.21 lakh

According to the complaint, Ravikumar was assured that he will be provided a good job at the Mercedes Benz company in Bengaluru, and he was asked to make an online payment for that. (Representational) According to the complaint, Ravikumar was assured that he will be provided a good job at the Mercedes Benz company in Bengaluru, and he was asked to make an online payment for that. (Representational)

A Pune-based youth was duped to the tune of Rs 6.2 lakh by online fraudsters who made fake assurances of providing him a job at the Mercedes Benz company in Bengaluru.

The victim Ravikumar (29) lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case on Friday at the Sangvi police station, which comes under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate.

In April this year, Ravikumar started getting calls on his mobile phone from persons claiming to be working for an online job recruitment firm. According to the complaint, Ravikumar was assured that he will be provided a good job at the Mercedes Benz company in Bengaluru, and he was asked to make an online payment for that.

The fraudsters gave him a few bank account numbers and, hopeful of getting the job, the complainant transferred over Rs 6 lakh into these bank accounts through online transactions. He was then sent an ‘appointment letter’, which turned out to be fake, said police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.