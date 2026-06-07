‘Project X’ party busted at Pune bungalow: 150-plus attendees, ganja, hookah products

The Pune city police Crime Branch raided a party codenamed Project X at a bungalow in Tulapur village on the outskirts of Pune early on Sunday. Officers seized ganja and banned hookah products and found alcohol allegedly being served beyond permitted hours. The police said more than 150 men and women were attending the event.

An officer from the crime branch said, “We received information regarding an unauthorised party being conducted at Tulapur under the jurisdiction of the Lonikand police station. Accordingly, a team comprising 15 officers and 65 constables raided the venue at 2.30 am. We found that 107 males and 49 females were present, of whom three individuals were below 21 years of age. The liquor permit was valid only up to 11.30 pm on June 6. Ganja was recovered, and three cup pots containing 10 banned hookah flavours were seized. Liquor worth approximately Rs 9,22,000 was found at the venue. Aiman Sheikh of Blaze Entertainment and Yash Chaudhary of Star Light Entertainment have been identified as the principal organisers of the event.”