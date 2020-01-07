Pune: Programme to register entire family at same polling booth

Apart from the verification of voter information, voters can also avail the facility of family tagging request. It would help in bringing all the voters of the family in the same polling booth. (Representational Image) Apart from the verification of voter information, voters can also avail the facility of family tagging request. It would help in bringing all the voters of the family in the same polling booth. (Representational Image)

The district election office has urged residents to take advantage of the Electoral Verification Programme (EVP) to ensure that they and their families are registered in the electoral roll in the same polling booth.

Voters can take advantage of the special programme through helplines, mobile app and website http://www.nvsp.in.

The voter helpline app can be downloaded from the Play Store. The voter will have to find the name in the electoral roll by searching either through EPIC number or name. The information has to be verified and approved if it is correct. If there is need of any correction then it can be done in the online facility after providing the required attachment for the purpose.

On the website, the voters have to register themselves through mobile number or email ID. It is necessary to provide the EPIC number to avail the facility. Voters also have to give their verification consent.

“Apart from the verification of voter information, voters can also avail the facility of family tagging request. It would help in bringing all the voters of the family in the same polling booth,” she said.

Voter complaints are very common, including complaints of incorrect information, and complaints of members of the same family living under one roof being registered at different polling booths.

