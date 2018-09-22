Pune: Programme explains science behind music instruments

Written by Arti Chouhan

Children are losing interest in traditional and classical music and instruments. Keeping this in view, Dr Kalmadi Shamarao High School organised the annual ‘Swara Vigyan’ programme for children to explain them the science behind music instruments. Renowned artistes explain and demonstrate how various instruments produces sounds and how musical notes change.

“The science behind the shape and structure of the instrument is explained to students from Class 1 to 4. Everyone loves to listen to music but hardy anyone knows or understands the science behind the musical instruments. That is why, we conduct this program every year,” said Shweta Inmadar, supervisor of the school.

“Students are now actively participating in the music class and enrolling for learning different instruments. Tabla is favourite for most of the students,” said Inamdar.

Every year artistes from different regions guides the students. This year, tabla artist Mohan Parasnis, Shehnai artist Tukaram Mahadev Daithankar, harmonium artist Upendra Sahastrapudhe and saxophone artist Shreepall Solapurkar engaged the students in interactive session. Neelima Radkar, renowned violinist was also present as the Chief Guest for Swara Vigyan, on Friday to pay tribute to Kalmadi Shamarao on his birth centenary year.

