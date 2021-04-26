Pune: Oxygen distress calls down by 90%, pvt hospitals told to use oxygen judiciously, new guidelines issued

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is providing an escort and a Green Corridor to oxygen ankers from Chakan to Pimpri-Chinchwad. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Even as distress calls from private hospitals for medical oxygen have come down by 90 per cent, the PCMC administration has issued guidelines to hospitals to use the life saviour judiciously.

“Four-five days back, we used to get more than 100 distress calls from private hospitals requiring medical oxygen. We have catered to the requirement of maximum number of hospitals. We have also set up a helpline number. The calls are now down by 90 per cent,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Smita Zagade.

Zagade said four tankers from two manufacturing plants of Inox and Linde, both located in Chakan, are delivering oxygen everyday. “We have provided them escort and a Green Corridor from Chakan to Pimpri-Chinchwad to ensure unhindered flow of the vehicles to the hospitals,” he added.

Zagade further said that Pimpri-Chinchwad hospitals need 55 tonnes of oxygen per day. “If private hospitals still need more oxygen, we are providing them from cylinders from our reserved stock,” she said.

“The manufacturers, Inox and Linde, have promised regular oxygen supply to hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad. We are grateful to the manufacturers for rising to our demand and requests for oxygen. They have promised us regular and timely supply,” she added.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising demand and shortage for medical oxygen, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has issued guidelines to hospitals to use oxygen judiciously. “Hospitals should use oxygen judiciously. Only patients who require it should be administered oxygen on priority,” Patil said.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has 135 private hospitals. As many as 9,000 oxygen beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients.

“As the COVID-19 cases are rising, the demand for medical oxygen is also rising. However, compared to the availability, the demand for medical oxygen is much more. As a result, we are experiencing a shortage of oxygen. Therefore, it is important to use medical oxygen and ensure its proper management. We have issued necessary guidelines to hospitals to ensure judicious use of oxygen. All hospitals are requested to adhere to the guidelines,” said Patil.

In his guidelines, the civic chief has asked hospitals to first verify whether a particular patient indeed needs oxygen. The hospitals have been told to maintain the patient’s saturation level to 92 per cent with the required supply of oxygen. The hospitals have been told to use masks as per the face size of the patient to stop oxygen wastage. For patients who do not require masks, “nasal canula” should be used to avoid wastage of oxygen. When there is improvement in the condition of patients on oxygen or ventilator, they should be shifted to the ward without any delays. An audit of the oxygen supply should be conducted regularly. High flow nasal oxygen should be used at the least.