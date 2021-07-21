Pune: Private hospitals keep the vaccination drive going as inadequate supply affects PMC efforts

Despite the non-availability of Covishield to PMC, a total of 11,742 citizens were inoculated on Monday with 1,800 with Covaxin doses in six government centres and remaining with Covishield. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

The shortage of Covishield vaccine has led to the halt of free Covid-19 vaccination at Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) centres, except for six where Covaxin doses are administered. However, paid vaccination is going on without any break in private hospitals.

“The PMC has over 200 of its vaccination centres across the city. The civic body has been administering more doses of Covishield vaccine than the Covaxin vaccine as per the availability. The civic body has not received a fresh stock of Covishield doses since July 17. Thus, the vaccination centres of PMC administering Covishield doses are closed for four days,” said a civic official.

“At present, the PMC is continuing with the administering of Covaxin doses at six centres. A total of 300 doses are made available at each centre,” the civic official said.

Despite the non-availability of Covishield to PMC, a total of 11,742 citizens were inoculated on Monday with 1,800 with Covaxin doses in six government centres and remaining with Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik in private hospitals.

As of July 19, a total of 22,30,053 doses of vaccine were administered in the city since the launch of the drive on January 16. “Half of the total doses administered till now has been done by private hospitals through its paid service. Around 10 lakh doses have been administered by private hospitals and they still have stock of around 2.5 lakh doses,” he said.

Congress leader Gopal Tiwari said the Union government declared free vaccination for all but has failed to provide sufficient doses to the PMC. “The private hospitals are getting more doses than the government centres and citizens have no option but to get the paid vaccine,” he said.

According to the PMC, till July 15, 7,23,270 persons between 18 to 44 years, 3,95,752 between 45 to 59 and 3,20,245 senior citizens above 60 years were administered the first dose of the vaccine. As many as 5,15,252 have received both doses of the vaccine.